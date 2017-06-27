Child porn charges filed against Utah bounce house operator already...

Child porn charges filed against Utah...

A Heber bounce house operator accused of sexually assaulting several young boys is now facing even more charges after police say they found child pornography at his home. Bryce Johnson, 33, was charged earlier this month with four counts of first-degree felony sexual abuse of a child and a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery.

