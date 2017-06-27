Child porn charges filed against Utah bounce house operator already...
A Heber bounce house operator accused of sexually assaulting several young boys is now facing even more charges after police say they found child pornography at his home. Bryce Johnson, 33, was charged earlier this month with four counts of first-degree felony sexual abuse of a child and a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16)
|15 hr
|truth unveiled
|3
|The Black Man is "God"!
|15 hr
|truth unveiled
|2
|Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem...
|15 hr
|elder jonah
|2
|Women are really BASTARDS!
|15 hr
|tell truth
|2
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC