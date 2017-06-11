BLM oil and gas lease sale in Utah ne...

BLM oil and gas lease sale in Utah nets $48,000

16 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The Bureau of Land Management's quarterly oil and gas lease sale in Utah netted $48,027 on competitive bids for 7,478 of the 23,733.19 acres offered. The BLM offered 20 parcels in Garfield, Piute, Sanpete and Sevier counties.

