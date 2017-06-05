Biden encourages Romney to consider S...

Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run in Utah

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney talks with reporters in New York. Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden is encouraging former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney to run for a senate seat in Utah currently held by Orrin Hatch if the senator decides to retire next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... 1 hr Walker resigns 3
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa 22 hr mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Fri cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC