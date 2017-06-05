There are on the The Post-Standard story from 12 hrs ago, titled Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run in Utah. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

Former Vice President Joe Biden has encouraged onetime GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney to run for the Senate in Utah if longtime Republican incumbent Orrin Hatch decides to retire next year. Biden made the recommendation to Romney on Friday evening at the Utah resort where Romney was hosting an annual invitation-only business and politics summit.

