Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run in Utah
Former Vice President Joe Biden has encouraged onetime GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney to run for the Senate in Utah if longtime Republican incumbent Orrin Hatch decides to retire next year. Biden made the recommendation to Romney on Friday evening at the Utah resort where Romney was hosting an annual invitation-only business and politics summit.
Since: Mar 09
11,333
The Left Coast
#1 9 hrs ago
Didn't Biden 'encourage' Bernie to run?
#2 9 hrs ago
How nice of Biden to share his insights on how a Mormon should run for office where other Mormons would prejudicially favor him. That Poly Sci degree just pays for itself.
#3 9 hrs ago
Yes we can
#4 7 hrs ago
Will Romney run as a Republican, or a Democrat?
United States
#5 6 hrs ago
Democrats are illegal in Utah.
#6 6 hrs ago
Biden likes him and this might tell us something.
Romney tried his best to keep the people's choice from winning last presidential election.
United States
#7 6 hrs ago
Romney tried to save the GOP from its stupidity.
He should switch to Independent, but he can't cause the LDS just cannot be associated with any other Party than Republican.
Somehow the Repubs see themselves as the Christian Party.
There is no separation of Church and State with these goofballs.
Given enough time and power, they will be a lot like other religious extremists oppressing anyone who isn't following them.
#8 6 hrs ago
Republicans have been the Conservative party since its inception and deep Christian faith is ingrained within most people who are the core supporters of the party.
Yes many would like to make it a crime for a man dressed as a woman to enter a woman's public restroom and many would like to see same sex marriage made against the law with penalties worse than the felony of polygamy.
The party of Lincoln was and still is against slavery and the Democrats were and still are enabling human trafficking sex slavery and illegal activities throughout the country.
If Romney doesn't stand with the Republicans on these issues than he is against a great many descent voters.
It is not about a church state, it is about the right of descent people who want to persue happiness and live without being forced to accept immorality and perversion in public.
United States
#9 6 hrs ago
You drank the Koolaide. Sorry, the opportunity for learning to live and let live has obviously passed for you.
Must be awful to be you. Constantly worrying about what goes on in between somebody else's legs.
As your beloved Donald would say, "SAD!"
