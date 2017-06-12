Behind the numbers: How to make sense of Utah's abortion rate for married women

In this April 15, 2013, photograph, a copy of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic's State Health Department issued license is displayed at the front desk next to the patient information forms in Mississippi's only abortion clinic, in Jackson, Mississippi. A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked Mississippi from revoking the license of the state's only abortion clinic, saying the state cannot close the clinic while it still has a federal lawsuit pending to challenge the 2012 law.

