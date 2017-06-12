Behind the numbers: How to make sense...

Behind the numbers: How to make sense of Utah's abortion rate for married women

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

In this April 15, 2013, photograph, a copy of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic's State Health Department issued license is displayed at the front desk next to the patient information forms in Mississippi's only abortion clinic, in Jackson, Mississippi. A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked Mississippi from revoking the license of the state's only abortion clinic, saying the state cannot close the clinic while it still has a federal lawsuit pending to challenge the 2012 law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC