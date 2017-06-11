Backers of new Utah political party say they'll sue to get candidate in congressional race

Leaders of the recently announced United Utah Party said Friday they intend to take the state to court to get the party's executive director, Jim Bennett, on the ballot in the special congressional election. Bennett, a former Republican, is expected to be nominated at the party's first-ever convention on Saturday to run for the 3rd District seat being vacated at the end of the month by Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah.

