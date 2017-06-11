Backers of new Utah political party say they'll sue to get candidate in congressional race
Leaders of the recently announced United Utah Party said Friday they intend to take the state to court to get the party's executive director, Jim Bennett, on the ballot in the special congressional election. Bennett, a former Republican, is expected to be nominated at the party's first-ever convention on Saturday to run for the 3rd District seat being vacated at the end of the month by Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC