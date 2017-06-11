Backers of new Utah political party s...

Backers of new Utah political party say they'll sue to get candidate in congressional race

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Leaders of the recently announced United Utah Party said Friday they intend to take the state to court to get the party's executive director, Jim Bennett, on the ballot in the special congressional election. Bennett, a former Republican, is expected to be nominated at the party's first-ever convention on Saturday to run for the 3rd District seat being vacated at the end of the month by Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC