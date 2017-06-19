Advocates ready to launch whole-plant medical marijuana ballot initiative
This Jan. 25, 2016, file photo, shows the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Utah Patients Coalition will submit a ballot initiative application to the lieutenant governor's office Monday that, if supported, would allow Utahns to vote on whether to legalize medical use of the whole marijuana plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May '17
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC