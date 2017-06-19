400 more homes evacuated as Utah wild...

400 more homes evacuated as Utah wildfire grows

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

A wildfire near a southwestern Utah ski town has forced the evacuations of 400 more homes after the fire doubled in size amid high winds, authorities said Thursday. Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday in a news conference on KUED-TV that the additional homes are east of the fire's epicenter in Brian Head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May '17 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC