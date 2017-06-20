2 Utah health care providers charged with Medicaid fraud

The former nursing director and the human resources director of Southwest Utah Public Health Department have both been charged with Medicaid fraud. Todd Alan Stirling, 51, of Washington City, and Russell Amon Hinton, 38, also of Washington City, were each charged in 5th District Court Monday with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony, in addition to being charged under the Utah False Claims Act, a second-degree felony.

