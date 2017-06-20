2 Utah health care providers charged ...

2 Utah health care providers charged with Medicaid fraud

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

The former nursing director and the human resources director of Southwest Utah Public Health Department have both been charged with Medicaid fraud. Todd Alan Stirling, 51, of Washington City, and Russell Amon Hinton, 38, also of Washington City, were each charged in 5th District Court Monday with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony, in addition to being charged under the Utah False Claims Act, a second-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May 8 okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May '17 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May '17 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr '17 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr '17 Utah Jazz 3
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,567 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC