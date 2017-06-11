11 Utah Republicans running to replace Chaffetz to debate
Eleven Republicans running to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz are expected to face off in two debates Friday night, the eve of a Utah GOP convention where delegates will winnow the crowded field. The debates scheduled at an Orem high school have been organized by a group of Republican delegates who say they want to vet the candidates in the GOP-favored election before Saturday's event.
