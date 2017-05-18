Wonderstruck,' with deaf newcomer from Utah, lands at Cannes
Cannes, France a The cacophony of the Cannes Film Festival was tamed Thursday by a deaf 14-year-old actress, Millicent Simmonds, a Utahn whose screen debut is being hailed as a breakthrough. Todd Haynes' partly wordless fable "Wonderstruck" premiered in competition at Cannes, bringing the festival one of its most anticipated films and a possible Academy Awards contender.
