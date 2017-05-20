With California going coal-free, powe...

With California going coal-free, power plant near Utah's Delta switching to natural gas

Salt Lake Tribune

California's state ban on coal-fired power has prompted an independent plant in rural Utah to convert to natural gas. The Intermountain Power Agency, which owns the coal-fired Intermountain Power Project plant in near Delta, announced it has finalized plans to shutter the old coal units in favor of a new natural gas project.

Chicago, IL

