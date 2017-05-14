What Others Say: Protecting public la...

What Others Say: Protecting public lands isn't - abuse'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

In this May 8 photo, U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, third from left in sunglasses, is joined by San Juan County Commission Chairman Phil Lyman as he overlooks the Butler Wash Indian Ruins within the Bears Ears National Monument near Blanding, Utah. Zinke was touring two monuments in Utah as part of a review ordered by President Donald Trump of 27 monuments to determine if they were properly designated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May 8 okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC