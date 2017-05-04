'We don't like the conversation': Utah voters of color launch...

The Salt Lake Tribune) Antonella Packard speaks at a news conference in Salt Lake City, Wednesday May 3, 2017. The Multicultural Engagement for Utah coalition, a non-partisan group of organizations serving people of color and Native American Tribes, recently launched the "JustUs Utah" initiative in response to "the underserved and underrepresented voices of Utah's voters of color who are feeling excluded and ignored in the development of political engagement strategies."

