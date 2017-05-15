Utah's Mormon Pioneer National Herita...

Utah's Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area earns tourism award

5 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area will receive a Best of State Award on Wednesday at the annual gala at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The federally designated area is in central and southern Utah that includes much of U.S. 89, Utah Highway 12 and Utah State Route 24. Both Utah highways intersect with U.S. 89, forming the area's Boulder Loop, which includes Sanpete, Sevier, Piute, Wayne, Garfield and Kane counties.

