Utah's Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area earns tourism award
The Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area will receive a Best of State Award on Wednesday at the annual gala at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The federally designated area is in central and southern Utah that includes much of U.S. 89, Utah Highway 12 and Utah State Route 24. Both Utah highways intersect with U.S. 89, forming the area's Boulder Loop, which includes Sanpete, Sevier, Piute, Wayne, Garfield and Kane counties.
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
