Utah's Dr. Lee to keep $1 million salary for one year as fallout continues
Vivian Lee, CEO of University of Utah Health Care, walks out of a Board of Trustees meeting in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - Dr. Vivian Lee, the former senior vice president of health sciences at the University of Utah who resigned April 28, will keep her $1 million salary for one year, according to U. spokeswoman Kathy Wilets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|1 hr
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC