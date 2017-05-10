Utahn Sierra Dawn Thomas voted off 'Survivor,' now part of...

Utahn Sierra Dawn Thomas voted off 'S...

Jeff Probst extinguishes Sierra Dawn Thomas's torch at Tribal Council on the 12th episode of "Survivor: Game Changers," airing Wednesday, May 10, on the CBS Television Network. After 32 days, Utahn Sierra Dawn Thomas was voted out during Wednesday's episode of " Survivor: Game Changers" in what has been a string of blindsides.

