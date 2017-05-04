Utaha s Defense Industry Supported $9...

Utaha s Defense Industry Supported $9.2B in Economic Activity, 109,000 Jobs in 2015

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Utah Business

Salt Lake City-Utah's defense industry directly and indirectly supported over 109,000 jobs and $9.2 billion in economic activity in the state during 2015, according to new research released by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. That year, federal defense spending was responsible for 5.8 percent of Utah's jobs, 7.1 percent of its earnings and 6.2 percent of its GDP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Utah Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... 4 hr LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC