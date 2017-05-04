Utaha s Defense Industry Supported $9.2B in Economic Activity, 109,000 Jobs in 2015
Salt Lake City-Utah's defense industry directly and indirectly supported over 109,000 jobs and $9.2 billion in economic activity in the state during 2015, according to new research released by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. That year, federal defense spending was responsible for 5.8 percent of Utah's jobs, 7.1 percent of its earnings and 6.2 percent of its GDP.
