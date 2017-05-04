Utah Sen. Mike Lee advocates for 'smart on crime' policies
Utah Sen. Mike Lee belongs to a new breed of Republican leaders who are looking for alternatives in sentencing for those accused of crimes. Republicans like Lee at the state and federal levels are replacing decades of "tough on crime" policies with "smart on crime" alternatives that are showing results in the states and gaining traction in Washington, the Deseret News reported .
