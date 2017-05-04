Utah Sen. Mike Lee advocates for 'sma...

Utah Sen. Mike Lee advocates for 'smart on crime' policies

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Utah Sen. Mike Lee belongs to a new breed of Republican leaders who are looking for alternatives in sentencing for those accused of crimes. Republicans like Lee at the state and federal levels are replacing decades of "tough on crime" policies with "smart on crime" alternatives that are showing results in the states and gaining traction in Washington, the Deseret News reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... 8 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr 21 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,854,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC