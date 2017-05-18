Utah Republicans choose new party cha...

Utah Republicans choose new party chairman

Saturday Read more: KSL-TV

Delegates to the state Republican Party convention voted Saturday for Anderson, who just finished a term as Davis County GOP chairman, over the state party's two-term chairman, James Evans, and vice chairman, Phill Wright. "I want to change this party for the better," Anderson told delegates, calling for an audit of party finances because of debts run up as a result of the legal battle over the law allowing candidates to bypass the party's caucus and convention system.

