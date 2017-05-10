Utah quilters wrap veterans in comfort
With a big smile and a few tears, Pam Loosle thanked nine vets - all of whom live at Cache Valley Assisted Living in Providence - who served in the Army, Navy, Air Force or National Guard. In 2003, the Quilts of Valor organization was formed to honor members of the United States military and "cover service members with healing and comfort" in the form of handmade quilts, Loosle said.
