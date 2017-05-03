Utah one of just three states without...

Utah one of just three states without law spelling out how congressional vacancies filled

13 hrs ago

Utah is one of just three states that doesn't spell out how a special election to fill a congressional vacancy should be conducted, and those that do give their governors little control over the process beyond setting the date. The information compiled for state lawmakers by the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel comes as legislative leaders continue to push back against Gov. Gary Herbert's decision not to call a special session to deal with the issue.

