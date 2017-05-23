Utah, Mexico update agreement about d...

Utah, Mexico update agreement about duties in child custody cases

Read more: KSL-TV

The consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City signed an agreement Monday with the Utah Department of Human Services, updating the consulate's extensive role in assisting parental custody cases for minors with Mexican citizenship. Javier Chagoya, the consul of Mexico in Salt Lake, was joined for a signing ceremony by Ann Williamson, executive director of the Department of Human Services, and Tonya Myrup, acting director of the Division of Child and Family Services.

Chicago, IL

