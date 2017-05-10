Utah Man Tyerell Przybycien Charged With Murder After Allegedly...

In a shocking case of so-called "assisted suicide," Utah man Tyerell Przybycien has been charged with murder for allegedly aiding and abetting a 16-year-old girl in taking her own life last weekend. The shocking crime took place in Payson Canyon, just south of Provo, Utah, and was uncovered on May when hunters made a gruesome discovery.

