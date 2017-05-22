Utah man sentenced to prison for shot...

Utah man sentenced to prison for shotgun slaying during argument over stolen money

22 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for up to life for fatally shooting another man on an Ogden street two years ago during an argument over stolen money. Andrew Dominic Esquer, of Ogden, was found guilty in March by a 2nd District Court jury of first-degree felony murder for the shotgun slaying of 32-year-old William Hicks on July 6, 2015.

