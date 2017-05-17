Utah legislators looking at unintende...

Utah legislators looking at unintended consequences of .05 percent DUI law

15 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

A state legislative committee took its first swing Wednesday at possibly tweaking Utah's controversial new law dropping the legal blood alcohol content for driving from .08 percent to .05 percent. "Do we look at leaving it the way it is? Do we look at making changes? Reducing the penalties between .05 to .08?" asked Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, co-chairman of the Transportation Interim Committee.

