Utah lawmakers want more info on university, cancer center
Utah lawmakers want to investigate financial ties between the University of Utah and the Huntsman Cancer Institute after a dispute between leaders at the institutions led to resignations of the university's president and top health care official. The Deseret News reports Provo Republican Rep. Keith Grover wants to learn more this summer about the institutions' financial relationship and their spending.
