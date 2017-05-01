Utah lawmaker wants to regulate ticket scalping, cap resale prices
Utah taxpayers have invested a significant amount of money subsidizing venues that host sporting events, concerts and performances. But there's a growing concern that Utah families can't afford to step foot inside these places due to soaring ticket prices at the hands of scalpers.
