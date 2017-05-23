Utah is destination for Belarus' first-ever Open World exchange
Two decades into the Open World exchange program between the United States and former Soviet Union nations in Eurasia, Belarus has finally made its first Open World foray, sending its inaugural delegation to Utah last week. "We hope that partnerships with the United States will increase because there are a lot of personal contacts already made and a lot of people from Belarus and post-Soviet countries that live in the United States and are willing to talk and to help," said Dmitri Evgenyevich Abelski, an ophthalmologist and part of the small delegation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC