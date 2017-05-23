Utah is destination for Belarus' firs...

Utah is destination for Belarus' first-ever Open World exchange

Two decades into the Open World exchange program between the United States and former Soviet Union nations in Eurasia, Belarus has finally made its first Open World foray, sending its inaugural delegation to Utah last week. "We hope that partnerships with the United States will increase because there are a lot of personal contacts already made and a lot of people from Belarus and post-Soviet countries that live in the United States and are willing to talk and to help," said Dmitri Evgenyevich Abelski, an ophthalmologist and part of the small delegation.

