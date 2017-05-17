Utah House GOP says it wants to set rules for replacing Chaffetz

Utah House Republicans voted unanimously Wednesday to tell Gov. Gary Herbert to call a special session of the Legislature to deal with a potential vacancy should Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, step down. The vote came after House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, told the supermajority caucus that allowing the governor to go forward with a "secret plan" for a shortened election process creates a separation of powers issue.

