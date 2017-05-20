Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, wi...

Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Northwest Herald

As Utah Republicans met for their annual state convention Saturday, the party faithful both gave Rep. Jason Chaffetz a warm send-off and occasionally expressed disappointment at his abrupt departure from Congress and key role investigating the White House. Chaffetz, known for his hard-charging investigations of Hillary Clinton and his frequent appearances on cable news, announced Thursday that he was resigning June 30, just as his committee was poised to investigate President Donald Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... Sat anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May 8 okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May 1 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr '17 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr '17 Utah Jazz 3
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC