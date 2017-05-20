Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment
As Utah Republicans met for their annual state convention Saturday, the party faithful both gave Rep. Jason Chaffetz a warm send-off and occasionally expressed disappointment at his abrupt departure from Congress and key role investigating the White House. Chaffetz, known for his hard-charging investigations of Hillary Clinton and his frequent appearances on cable news, announced Thursday that he was resigning June 30, just as his committee was poised to investigate President Donald Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey.
