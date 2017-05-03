Utah forecast: Sunny days; nothing be...

Utah forecast: Sunny days; nothing better for your soul

Salt Lake Tribune

As the 1970's Canadian band Lighthouse advised , it will be prime time for mellow backyard "dreamin' 'bout the days to come [because] there's nothin' better for your soul, than lyin' in the sun with your radio." Well, at least until late Saturday when light rain and thunderstorms blow into the Wasatch Front.

