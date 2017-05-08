US Interior secretary begins Utah tour to eye monument sites
" U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke met with tribal leaders and elected officials in Utah on Sunday as he kicked off a four-day trip to the state to inspect two disputed national monuments protecting more than 3 million combined acres of the state's red rock country. Zinke said at a news conference that he views the trip as a listening tour to ensure everyone has a voice and to determine if the monuments fit the federal law allowing presidents to declare the protections.
