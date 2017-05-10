U. professor uses 3-D printing to replicate climbing routes
From his office in the University of Utah's Merrill Engineering Building, Ladislav Kavan continues to work on a research-driven challenge: making an exact copy of a large-scale environment using 3-D printers. As an assistant professor at the U.'s School of Computing, Kavan teaches courses in computer graphics and animating physical movement.
