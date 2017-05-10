Trump's national monument plan could easily fail - but he'll still declare victory
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tangled with protesters, weaved through media hives and trotted on horseback across a Utah moonscape this week in pursuit of President Trump 's executive order targeting national monuments. It's a directive that may prove legally tenuous but is nonetheless creating rich political theater for the White House.
