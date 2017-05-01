Trump should not undo the protection of precious federal land: Editorial
Since then, presidents have used the 1906 Antiquities Act to create scores of national monuments on hundreds of millions of acres. But a president has never tried to undo a national monument, and it is unclear whether he has the authority to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|17 hr
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC