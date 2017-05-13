Tribune Editorial: Utah will now do right by Planned Parenthood

The Salt Lake Tribune) Karrie Galloway, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, is joined by attorney Peggy Tomsic and others as they talk to the media outside the Planned Parenthood office in Salt Lake City Tuesday, July 12, 2016. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert's order to strip $272,000 in federal funding from Planned Parenthood Association of Utah was likely made to "punish" the organization, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

