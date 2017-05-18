(Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, ...
Washington a Rep. Jason Chaffetz will step down from office June 30, he announced Thursday in a letter to constituents noting that he did not want a "lifetime career" in Congress. Chaffetz, a Utah Republican and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, is rumored to be in talks about a job with Fox News and hasn't ruled out a race for Utah governor in 2020.
