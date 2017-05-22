Train Buffs Must See the Golden Spike National Historical Site in Utah
If you're passionate about trains and history, there's one place you absolutely must see: The Golden Spike National Historic Site at Promontory Summit, Utah, near the north end of the Great Salt Lake. This site is where the eastbound Central Pacific and westbound Union Pacific Railroads met on May 10, 1869, completing America's first transcontinental railroad and ending a dramatic race between the two .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology Blog.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|Sat
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC