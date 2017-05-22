Train Buffs Must See the Golden Spike...

Train Buffs Must See the Golden Spike National Historical Site in Utah

If you're passionate about trains and history, there's one place you absolutely must see: The Golden Spike National Historic Site at Promontory Summit, Utah, near the north end of the Great Salt Lake. This site is where the eastbound Central Pacific and westbound Union Pacific Railroads met on May 10, 1869, completing America's first transcontinental railroad and ending a dramatic race between the two .

