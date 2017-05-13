Trade Trajectory: A deeper look at Utah's 2016 export numbers

Trade Trajectory: A deeper look at Ut...

From celebrating World Trade Center Utah's 10-year anniversary to exploring the possibility of getting an inland port to completing countless trade missions, Utah saw a lot of international business activity in 2016. While many companies took the leap into exporting last year, recent numbers obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau show total Utah exports declined from $13.3 billion in 2015 to $12.1 billion in 2016.

