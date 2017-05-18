Tooele County man discovers a star's death 22 million light-years away
Patrick Wiggins, center, receives the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal for his work as a Solar System Ambassador. The photo, taken Aug. 14, 2014, at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C., is courtesy of the space agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC