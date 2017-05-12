The 'Merrick Garland for FBI' scheme shows why liberals lose

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events We live in a golden age of political stupidity, but I'm not being hyperbolic when I say this: The idea of pulling Judge Merrick Garland off the D.C. Circuit federal appeals court and into the FBI is one of the silliest ideas I've seen anyone in Washington fall for. It's like Wile E. Coyote putting down a nest made of dynamite and writing "NOT A TRAP" on a whiteboard next to it.

