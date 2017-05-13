TC Christensen's new film based on in...

TC Christensen's new film based on inspiring life of Utah teen who died from rare disease

Read more: Deseret News

Jasen Wade and Heather Beers play the parents of a teenage girl dying from a rare disease in T.C. Christensen's new film, "Love, Kennedy." Although filmmaker T.C. Christensen's new movie, "Love, Kennedy," depict scenes of sadness, a family's struggles and a young girl's death in its first trailer, Christensen wants audiences to know there's much more to the story.

