TC Christensen's new film based on inspiring life of Utah teen who died from rare disease
Jasen Wade and Heather Beers play the parents of a teenage girl dying from a rare disease in T.C. Christensen's new film, "Love, Kennedy." Although filmmaker T.C. Christensen's new movie, "Love, Kennedy," depict scenes of sadness, a family's struggles and a young girl's death in its first trailer, Christensen wants audiences to know there's much more to the story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|Mon
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC