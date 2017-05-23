Supreme Court patent ruling praised b...

Supreme Court patent ruling praised by Utah tech community

Before the advent of the World Wide Web, a troll was thought by most to be a mythical creature, typically ugly, that lurked in the nooks and crannies of the landscapes of children's stories, poised to pounce on the first unsuspecting victim. And while the internet changed all that, a Monday ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court could go a long way to abate the behavior of yet another kind of troll, a type that's been earning billions via a predatory business model that targets the work of innovators and inventors - particularly those in technology industries.

