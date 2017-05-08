State appropriated nearly $70M to Huntsman Cancer Institute over past 5 years
The Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah was given comprehensive cancer center status, the highest designation from the National Cancer Institute, an agency of the National Institutes of Health that oversees cancer research. State lawmakers were on a bus tour of rural Utah when the simmering dispute between top University of Utah administrators and the Huntsman Cancer Institute reached boiling point.
