Scott Applewhite | AP file photo Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah,...
AP file photo Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, has canceled a scheduled hearing Wednesday on the reported James Comey memo that allegedly says President Donald Trump asked him to drop the investigation of Michael Flynn, former national security adviser. Chaffetz said Comey wants to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller before testifying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|Sat
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC