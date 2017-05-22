Researcher says Uinta Basin's high ozone likely to result in EPA action
Utah is home to one of only two places in the world where scientists see the unique formation of wintertime ozone, a pollutant that can negatively impact respiratory health. The phenomena in the Uinta Basin, which also occurs in Wyoming's Upper Green River Basin, will likely lead to regulatory action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this fall and with it more regulations, according to research scientist Seth Lyman.
