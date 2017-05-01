Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington last May. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer Representative Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah and chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington last May. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer Washington a After last week's surgery on a 12-year-old foot injury, a temporarily wheelchair-using Rep. Jason Chaffetz will return to the Capitol this week to vote on the GOP's bill to replace the Affordable Care Act that could allow states to opt out of coverage for pre-existing conditions.

