Rallies over Bears Ears act as prelude to Zinke's visit

For scores of Utahns, preserving the monument status of the state's newest protected public lands and one of its more revered places was more than enough reason to spend a weekend afternoon at the state Capitol. Hundreds of people fanned out across the front lawn and stairs leading up to the Capitol on Saturday to show their support for the national monument status of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante.

