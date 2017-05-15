Photo Flash: Winners Unveiled for 2017 Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards
Two Utah high school performers are on their way to New York City after winning The Chevron Award for Best Actress and Best Actor in the seventh annual Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards held in the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City May 13. Jessica Lewis from DaVinci Academy won for her role as Miriam in "Fly By Night" and Levi Hopkins from Ridgeline High School won for his portrayal of Gomez Addams in "The Addams Family." Scroll down for photos from the ceremony and the full list of winners! The students will represent Utah at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City in June where they will experience 10 days of private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with Theatre professionals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC