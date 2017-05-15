Photo Flash: Winners Unveiled for 2017 Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards

Two Utah high school performers are on their way to New York City after winning The Chevron Award for Best Actress and Best Actor in the seventh annual Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards held in the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City May 13. Jessica Lewis from DaVinci Academy won for her role as Miriam in "Fly By Night" and Levi Hopkins from Ridgeline High School won for his portrayal of Gomez Addams in "The Addams Family." Scroll down for photos from the ceremony and the full list of winners! The students will represent Utah at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City in June where they will experience 10 days of private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with Theatre professionals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.